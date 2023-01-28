CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 530.1% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRPC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 48,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,225. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

