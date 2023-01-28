CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFEW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

