Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.53

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.13). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £75.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

