Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 511,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,859. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

