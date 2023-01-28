Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $295.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.30 and its 200 day moving average is $247.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

