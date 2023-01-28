China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $4.27 during trading on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

