CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,379,700 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 22,477,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFFHF shares. HSBC raised CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. China Renaissance lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIFI Holdings (Group) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.10.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

CFFHF stock remained flat at C$0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.