CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CleanSpark Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 4,073,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.79. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli purchased 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,532.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $261,939.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.