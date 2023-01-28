Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

