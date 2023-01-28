Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 169.7% in January

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GLV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 39,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,054. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.33.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
