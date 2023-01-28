Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 169.7% in January

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 39,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,054. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

