CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $167.38 million and $426,112.75 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00396570 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.61 or 0.27836266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00589615 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.