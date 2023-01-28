Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.28–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.74 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,051. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Confluent

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Confluent by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 341,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

