Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

