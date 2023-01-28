Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $324,636.15

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Constellation has a total market cap of $140.09 million and approximately $324,636.15 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00396637 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.99 or 0.27859624 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00587439 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
