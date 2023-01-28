Context Capital Management LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $4,970,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $4,970,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance
JGGC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 42,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.19.
About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I
Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.
