Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 424,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVCA. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCA stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

