Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $4,150.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00398790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.54 or 0.27987864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00586615 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

