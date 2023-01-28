Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

