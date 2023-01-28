Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

MU traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 15,895,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

