Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,904,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,139,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.14. 220,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,073. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

