Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,799 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

