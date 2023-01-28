Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG traded up $7.49 on Friday, hitting $1,613.78. 251,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,492.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,524.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,814.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.