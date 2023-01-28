Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Croda International Price Performance

COIHY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $43.15. 4,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. Croda International has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

Get Croda International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($111.43) to GBX 8,800 ($108.95) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($101.52) to GBX 7,400 ($91.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

