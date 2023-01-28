Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $19.26 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00057319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025580 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.