Crypterium 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.09 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,695,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,101,811 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

