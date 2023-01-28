Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in January

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,600 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CRYBF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 173,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,385. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies, Inc focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

