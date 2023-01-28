Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

DAR opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

