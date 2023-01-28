DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,313. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

