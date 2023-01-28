Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Billion

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003022 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $267.86 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00396698 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,407.55 or 0.27845284 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00588885 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.