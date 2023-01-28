Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $66.21 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $66.21 million and approximately $63,246.31 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00021694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00382971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00796188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00094633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00576405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00188755 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,240,705 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

