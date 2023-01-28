dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.09 million and approximately $2,508.03 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00387014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01538962 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $24,569.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

