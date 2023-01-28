DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 808,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DHI Group Price Performance

DHX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 78,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,469. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

