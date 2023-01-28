Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.09 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30.

