Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Distell Group Price Performance

Shares of DSTZF remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363. Distell Group has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Get Distell Group alerts:

About Distell Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of wines, spirits, ciders, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.