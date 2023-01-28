Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.44% of Domino’s Pizza worth $48,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $463.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

