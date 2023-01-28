Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the bank on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Articles

