Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT remained flat at $16.95 during trading on Friday. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

