Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 414,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

