eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $720.66 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, eCash has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $720.66 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,989.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00576511 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00189368 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043600 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,292,710,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.