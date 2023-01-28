EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $745,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 310.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 160.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

