Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Embark Technology stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

