Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Short Interest Update

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENTFW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,993. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTFW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,499 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 204.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,796,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 696,565 shares during the last quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

