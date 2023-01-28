Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Tops $48.32 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $48.32 million and approximately $906,946.90 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $23.70 or 0.00103100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

