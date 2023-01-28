Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $195.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.