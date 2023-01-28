Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 80.9% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $154.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

