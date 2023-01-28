Everdome (DOME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.60 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $57.02 million and $5.60 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everdome has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

