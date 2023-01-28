EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Exponent by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $101.16 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.