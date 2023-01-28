EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,973 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

