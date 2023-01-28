Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,073,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.26% of Exelixis worth $63,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

