Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.01 million and $1.55 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00216181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99469029 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $836,230.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.